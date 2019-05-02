Volunteer day set at HORSE

HORSE of Connecticut at 43 Wilbur Road in Washington will hold a spring volunteer day May 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A tack sale will run from noon to 3 p.m.

Volunteers of all ages and skill levels will help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings.

Volunteers should wear waterproof shoes, dress comfortably and bring their own tools. Lunch will be provided.