Volunteer day on tap at HORSE

HORSE of Connecticut in Washington will hold its last volunteer day of the year Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A rain date of Nov. 10 is set.

Volunteers may help with grooming, hand walking horses, cleaning paddocks and barns or repairing fences and outbuildings.

Attendees should dress comfortably, wear waterproof shoes, and bring tools if available. Lunch will be provided.

A tack sale will also be offered from noon to 3 p.m. at the 43 Wilbur Road farm.