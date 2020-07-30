Voice students to perform at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a special live outdoor concert with voice students Shaun Mangold, Sadie Baimel and Barbara Kessler Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Mangold is a local singer/songwriter from Newtown who can often be found performing at various restaurants and bars in the area.

Sadie, who is an eighth grader at Newtown Middle School, has been studying voice with Jackie Gaudet for five years.

She has also studied dance for 10 years at The Graceful Planet and tap at LMDA for two years, and has been in eight musical theater productions.

Kessler, a biology teacher at Brookfield High School, has been studying voice with Gaudet for almost 20 years.

She performs with several area community theater groups in plays, musicals and cabaret productions. She also sings and plays guitar at worship services at Temple Shalom in New Milford.

The event at the 9 Route 39 South center is free, but donations are welcome.

Reservations are required, as there are a limited number of seats available due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.jccinsherman.org.