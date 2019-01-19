Vitarello art on display

Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford, owner of Mira Fine Art, through Jan. 26.

The show features a mix of Impressionistic pastel and oil paintings.

Fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam will be displayed Feb. 1 through March 30.

For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937 or visit www.burnhamlibrary.org.