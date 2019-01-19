Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford, owner of Mira Fine Art, through Jan. 26.

The show features a mix of Impressionistic pastel and oil paintings.

Fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam will be displayed Feb. 1 through March 30.

For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937 or visit www.burnhamlibrary.org.