Virus surge tests limits of primary health care in Europe ARITZ PARRA, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 2:43 a.m.
MADRID (AP) — Like many people, Alberto Pérez of Madrid used a home test to discover that his headache and cold-like symptoms were caused by COVID-19.
Unable to contact his local health center, where calls went unanswered and online appointments were booked up for the following week, he turned to a hospital emergency room for confirmation. After waiting three hours to be seen, health workers there agreed with his self-diagnosis but provided no PCR test to ensure a more reliable result.