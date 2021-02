MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers will return to Montgomery on Tuesday for the 2021 regular session, which will be conducted differently because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers convene at noon. Republican lawmakers have said a top priority for the first weeks of the session will be legislation to shield companies and others from civil lawsuit liability during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other key issues include gambling legislation, a state prison crisis and medical marijuana legislation.