Virus patients to be treated at Washington state hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Five patients who have tested positive in a virus outbreak will be treated at a hospital in Spokane, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review reports that state and local health officials did not immediately know where the patients with the coronavirus were coming from. They would be treated at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

“We want to reiterate that the risk to the public from COVID-19 remains low,” the Washington State Department of Health said in a statement, using the official name of the illness “Sacred Heart’s Special Pathogens Unit is specially equipped to treat patients with infectious diseases as well.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asked Sacred Heart to treat five coronavirus patients because of its airborne infection isolation rooms. The patients would be likely be transferred by Friday evening.

“We are coordinating with local partners to safely transport these patients to Sacred Heart,” Bob Lutz, Spokane County health officer with the Spokane Regional Health District, said in the statement. Last month the United States reported its first case of the potentially deadly circulating in China, a Washington state resident who had returned from the outbreak’s epicenter and was hospitalized near Seattle. He left the hospital after being treated.