Virus impact in China could affect state's furniture firms

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — The coronavirus's impact in China could be felt by furniture companies in North Carolina.

The Hickory Daily Record reported Thursday that the respiratory virus has temporarily closed mills in China that provide supplies to furniture makers in the state.

Craftmaster Furniture in Alexander County, which is owned by China-based Samson Holdings, imports much of its fabric and leather from mills in China that have been shuttered down for several weeks.

President and CEO Roy Calcagne said the company may have to lean more on local suppliers. But he said such a change could be “very disruptive” for the business.

Alex Shuford III, CEO of Century Furniture in Hickory, said his firm's supplies could start to run low in several months. The company was already planning to buy some material from India. Shuford said the option is looking more attractive.