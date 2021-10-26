Virus cut access to courts but opened door to virtual future DAVID A. LIEB, Associated Press Oct. 26, 2021 Updated: Oct. 26, 2021 10:18 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, file image made from video, from left, father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in February 2020, listen via closed circuit TV in the Glynn County Detention Center in Brunswick, Ga., as lawyers argue for bond to be set at the Glynn County courthouse. Amid the pandemic, only two reporters were allowed inside the courtroom to serve as the eyes and ears of the public when jury selection began for the McMichaels. Lewis Levine/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - This file image from video shows a hearing from the 394th Judicial District Court of Texas. The hearing took a detour when an attorney showed up looking like a kitten. A filter that had been activated on the attorney's device obscured his appearance and made him look like a cat. Judge Roy Ferguson shared the short video clip of the mishap on YouTube. The judge says everyone involved handled the situation with professionalism and grace. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, file photo, Britney Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart speaks outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, in Los Angeles. Media and the public initially were allowed to listen remotely to court proceedings as Spears sought to end her father's conservatorship over her finances. But Los Angeles County Superior Court canceled the remote access after someone recorded a hearing. The court instead allowed more people into the courtroom. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, file photo, reporters and spectators wait in line outside Brooklyn federal court, in New York, for opening statements in R&B star R. Kelly's long-anticipated federal trial arising from years of allegations that he sexually abused women and girls. Courts across the U.S. are still grappling with how to balance public health with the right to a public trial. In some high-profile cases, such as R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial, the media and public have been barred from the courtroom. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
Just two reporters were allowed inside a Georgia courtroom to serve as the eyes and ears of the public when jury selection began for the men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Pandemic restrictions also kept reporters and the public out of the courtroom during the sex-trafficking trial of music star R. Kelly.
And in an Ohio courtroom, a federal judge relegated the press to an overflow room to listen to an audio feed for the trial of a Chinese national charged with trying to steal trade secrets from U.S. companies.