Virtual talk to focus on ‘Conifer Paradise’

Sherman Library will, as part of its Great Hollow Invitational Art Show, present a virtual talk, “Conifer Paradise in Sherman,” with Jeff Ginsburg Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Ginsburg, a noted local photographer, will share his experiences in one of the country’s most poetic private tree gardens in Sherman.

The “Peter’s Opus” conifer garden was designed and maintained by Dr. Peter Rostenberg and his wife, Susan, whose Conifer Photo “Reproduction” is part of the Great Hollow Invitational Art Show.

The paintings and photographs in the art show are on display at the Sherman Library through Oct. 28.

Contact Ablake@biblio.org to register for the talk.