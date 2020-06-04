Virtual programs to focus on farms, meadows

Following social distancing guidelines, the Roxbury Land Trust will hold two virtual programs focusing on farms and meadows this month.

Adrian Wagner will discuss the plans and progress of the Meadow Habitat Project at Gavel Family Farm Preserve June 11 at 7 p.m.

The meadow is a natural way for RLT to emphasize the importance of meadows, pollinators and habitat for birds and bees.

Wagner will detail his experience helping revitalize the 6.5-acre meadow habitat.

He assists with invasive plant identification as well as recommends native species to incorporate in the reseeding of the meadow.

He will discuss the benefits for both humans and wildlife of having a sustainable meadow and which plants to add to or remove from your own yards.

Bird expert Morgan Evans will discuss creating bird and wildlife friendly meadow habitats in smaller spaces like a backyard June 18 at 7 p.m.

Evans recently created a quarter-acre native meadow on his own property and will share his experience.

Evans is the former center manager at Audubon Bent of River Nature Center.

Celebrating its 50th year, the Roxbury Land Trust preserves over 3,700 acres of farmland, woodlands, wetlands, watercourses, and open space in Roxbury and neighboring communities.

It maintains 32 preserves with over 30 miles of hiking trails and three active farms, as well as offers a wide range of educational programs.

For more information, and to receive a link for each program, email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org.