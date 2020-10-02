Virtual program with author Shayne slated

Kent Memorial Library and House of Books in Kent will co-present a book talk and virtual signing to present the new work of Washington resident Alan Shayne Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

Shayne will discuss his coming-of-age memoir “The Rain May Pass,” which follows his journey into adulthood, via Zoom alongside LGBT books and movies reviewer Dr. Amos Lassen.

Shayne began his career as an actor on Broadway and became a well-known casting director of TV and films such as “All the President's Men.”

He was the president of Warner Brothers Television for many years, shepherding hit shows such as “Alice,” Night Court,” “Scarecrow and Mrs. King,” “Wonder Woman” and “Growing Pains.”

After leaving Warner Brothers, he produced TV specials and was nominated for an Emmy for producing the miniseries “The Bourne Identity” with Richard Chamberlain. He also wrote “Double Life: A Love Story” with his partner, Norman Sunshine.

Originally from New Orleans, La., Lassen retired after 56 years of college teaching. He relocated to Massachusetts eight years ago after returning from having lived and taught in Israel for 35 years.

His website, Reviewsbyamoslassen.com has 16,000-plus reviews of LGBT books and movies and is a labor of love.

He returned to the States in 2005 and arrived in New Orleans at the same time as Hurricane Katrina which he experienced for six days before being evacuated to Arkansas, where he lived and taught at the University of Central Arkansas for seven years.

He has advanced degrees in comparative literature, philosophy and Hebrew.

To purchase a copy of “The Rain May Pass,” visit www.houseofbooksct.com.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.