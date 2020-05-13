Virtual painting, photo show to open

Great Hollow Nature Preserve & Ecological Research Center in New Fairfield will hold its third annual juried painting and photography show May 15 through June 30.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year the show will be virtual.

Forty painters and photographers have been chosen to share their love of nature by depicting animals, birds, landscapes, flowers and trees in over 100 works of art.

The fundraising event is organized by the Great Hollow Photographers Club to benefit the Great Hollow Nature Preserve.

The link to the virtual show will be live at www.GreatHollow.org May 15.

“We are so grateful to the organizers, artists, judges and sponsors for making such a huge effort to hold this amazing virtual art show at Great Hollow this year,” said Gary Goldring. “What an incredible show of support from the community at this difficult time.”

More than 100 paintings and photographs will be displayed, all available for purchase.

The first-, second- and third-place winners in painting and photography will be announced May 15.

Local businesses such as American Pie Company, Sacred Grounds Coffee Roasters, The Painted Lemon and Sherman IGA have already donated gift certificates as prizes, with more sponsors to come.

Jurors for the artwork include Jane Haslam, noted photographer and owner of the Land Gallery in Pawling, N.Y., and Kathleen L’Hommedieu, a well-known painter and teacher.

The virtual show is dedicated to Plonia Nixon (1930-2020), artist, teacher and supporter of Great Hollow.

She had participated in the Great Hollow Juried Show 2019 and had been planning to participate again before passing away on March 31.

Participating show artists include painters Virginia Donovan, Sheila Marie Doyle, Sue Edelstein, Kathy Ann Flynn, Janet Greco, Vivian Haberfeld, Sylvia Hierro, Paul Kmiotek, Anna Kozloski, Basha Maryanska, Annie Decker McAward, Anna Miskiv, Adele Moros, Doreen O’Connor, Robert Swanson and Fran Yodice, and photographers Joanna Forrest, Carol Gibson, Jeff Ginsburg, Karen Golden, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Amy Grinder, Nancy Higgins, Dennis Larkin, Lu Li, Peter Matra, Linda McMillan, Cynthia O’Connor, Dawn O’Creene, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Peter Rostenberg, Susan Rostenberg, Rose Schwartz, Judith Secco, Barbara Soares, Jim Stasiak, Don Turner and Neil Zobler.