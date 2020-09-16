Virtual, in-person High Holiday services set

The Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life is gearing up for its High Holiday services.

The schedule will begin Sept. 18 with Rosh Hashanah.

This Jewish community, whose members reside in different towns in and around Litchfield and Fairfield County, is gathering again to welcome the High Holidays.

Because of health and safety considerations, this year will include both virtual and in-person gatherings.

Coalition services are open to all, but pre-registration is required to receive a link to virtual service options.

“Jewish life is about community, and that community is what makes the coalition such a special group,” said Rabbi James Greene, the coalition’s spiritual leader.

“The coalition is a family where everyone is welcome,” he said. “Although our virtual services provide a unique challenge, our committee has been diligently planning for months and I am looking forward to celebrating the Jewish New Year with our members and guests.

“Although we may be physically distant, we remain socially connected through the coalition,” he said.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will begin at sundown Sept. 18 and will continue through Sept. 19 with morning services.

The coalition will also come together on Saturday afternoon for an outdoor, in-person gathering.

The high holidays will continue on the evening of Sept. 27 with Kol Nidrei and on Sept. 28 during the day for Yom Kippur, the day of atonement.

There is no cost to attend services with the coalition, but pre-registration is required to receive the appropriate video link.

The Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life meets monthly for Friday night worship as well as for Jewish holidays, life cycle events, Jewish study, and programs that present Judaism in a relevant, interactive way.

For more information, email jewishlifect@gmail.com or call Sally Talarico at 860-868-2434.