Virtual courses offered at Immaculate

Immaculate High School in Danbury has announced its virtual summer enrichment program for all middle and high school students.

The program will provide extra instructional time for students during this unique period.

Classes are offered to students entering Grades 7-8 and those entering grades 9-12.

Attendees do not have to be an Immaculate High School student to take the courses.

Upperclassmen classes include in Introduction to Advanced Logical Reasoning in Geometry, Fundamentals of Algebra, Reading, Writing & Language: Strategies for the SAT and College Prep Essay.

Other courses include Math Readiness, Intro to Biological Science and Summer Reading and Grammar Review.

All classes will happen online through Immaculate High School’s virtual summer school program.

For more information, visit https://www.immaculatehs.org/academics/summer-at-immaculate.