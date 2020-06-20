Virtual commencement held at Marvelwood

Marvelwood School in Kent recently held a virtual commencement exercise for its class of 2020. David Ma of Kent, student body president and valedictorian, ran the Piper Victory Bell in honor of all his classmates. less Marvelwood School in Kent recently held a virtual commencement exercise for its class of 2020. David Ma of Kent, student body president and valedictorian, ran the Piper Victory Bell in honor of all his ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Marvelwood School Photo: Courtesy Of Marvelwood School Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Virtual commencement held at Marvelwood 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Marvelwood School in Kent recently awarded diplomas to 32 students at its 62nd commencement exercises.

The June 6 event was held virtually, with students and families tuning in from at least six countries, 11 states and one territory.

Stephen Byron Smith ‘58 and his wife Mary Smith addressed the graduates.

The school’s highest award, the Wittenberg Cup, was given to Oliver Sanchez ‘20 of Amenia, N.Y.

David Ma ‘20 of Kent is valedictorian, and Jack Gerston ‘20 of Woodbury and Amelia Marshall ‘20 of Lakeville are salutatorians.

Head of School Blythe Everett P’14, ‘16 closed the ceremony.

“Today, you are making history, while at the same time, you are witness to history repeating itself,” Everett said. “Like generations of Marvelwood graduates who have come before you, you have completed your high school studies and following the traditional ringing of the Piper Bell, you will be transformed into alumni.”

“However, because the COVID pandemic has precluded our opportunity to gather on campus to celebrate your accomplishments with you in person, you’re making history by being the first class to graduate virtually,” Everett said. “Meanwhile, the tragic events in Minneapolis, Louisville, and Brunswick, Georgia are horrific reminders that we seem to have learned little from the lessons of history. The mistakes of America’s past continue to reverberate, and there are no words to sufficiently capture the pain and fear so many people are feeling right now.”

At Prize Day on June 5, 58 students were awarded a total of 70 awards and recognitions in a virtual ceremony.

Five seniors and six juniors who were inducted into the Marvelwood Royal Club, which recognizes academic achievement as well as leadership, service, and character.

The Robert and Cornelia Bodkin Memorial Scholarship, which provides full financial assistance for one year, was awarded to Olivia Pignataro ‘21 of Carmel, N.Y.

The Class of 2020 was accepted to a total of 112 colleges and universities and was awarded over $1 million in merit scholarships.

They will be matriculating to a wide variety of schools, including Bowdoin College, Boston University, Lake Forest University, SUNY Binghamton, University of San Diego, University of California, Davis, and University of Connecticut.