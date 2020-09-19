Virtual auction to support Little Britches

Little Britches Therapeutic Riding will hold a virtual auction to replace its Boots & Britches BBQ Sept. 21 through Oct. 5.

The auction will feature a variety of items, ranging from fine art to fun experiences.

“COVID-19 restrictions forced us to cancel our Boots & Britches BBQ, so we’ve reimagined the event,” said Janie Larson, Little Britches president. “This virtual auction will help ensure that our program continues to serve the community.”

One item up for bid is an overnight stay at a private lake house, with swimming, boating, waterskiing, dinner and breakfast included.

Other offerings include a private restorative outdoor yoga session, dinner for six professionally prepared at your home, and a professional photo shoot.

The full listing, online at littlebritchesauction.org/ on September 21, includes more such as works by local artists, food and wine baskets, decorative tableware, gift cards and a range of items and services from area businesses.

All proceeds from the Boots & Britches virtual auction will benefit Little Britches, a local nonprofit that helps kids and adults with special needs discover their strengths though horseback riding.

In order to keep rider fees affordable, the organization relies on grants, donations and fundraising events.

Despite the pandemic, Little Britches is continuing its program at its Roxbury location this fall, following best practices to help keep all participants safe.

For more information, visit www.littlebritchesct.org) or call 860-350-5050.