Virtual auction supporting Little Britches

Little Britches Therapeutic Riding is holding a virtual auction to replace its Boots & Britches BBQ through Oct. 5.

The auction features a variety of items, ranging from fine art to fun experiences.

The full listing, online at http://littlebritchesauction.org/, includes more such as works by local artists, food and wine baskets, decorative tableware, gift cards and a range of items and services from area businesses.

All proceeds from the Boots & Britches virtual auction will benefit Little Britches, a local nonprofit that helps kids and adults with special needs discover their strengths though horseback riding.

For more information, visit www.littlebritchesct.org or call 860-350-5050.