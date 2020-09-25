https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Virtual-auction-supporting-Little-Britches-15587523.php
Virtual auction supporting Little Britches
Little Britches Therapeutic Riding is holding a virtual auction to replace its Boots & Britches BBQ through Oct. 5.
The auction features a variety of items, ranging from fine art to fun experiences.
The full listing, online at http://littlebritchesauction.org/, includes more such as works by local artists, food and wine baskets, decorative tableware, gift cards and a range of items and services from area businesses.
All proceeds from the Boots & Britches virtual auction will benefit Little Britches, a local nonprofit that helps kids and adults with special needs discover their strengths though horseback riding.
For more information, visit www.littlebritchesct.org or call 860-350-5050.
