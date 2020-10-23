Virtual ‘Witches in Connecticut’ program set

Sherman Library will present a virtual program, “Witches in Connecticut,” Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Natalie Belanger and Chris Menapace of the Connecticut Historical Society will lead the program via Zoom.

The harrowing story of the hanging of witches in Colonial New England continues to haunt our present-day imagination.

The trials and executions of witches in Connecticut predated the more famous Salem witch panic by over 40 years.

This program will include stories of some of the women and men accused, tried, and executed as witches and how Connecticut successfully controlled the spread of witch accusations long before Salem erupted in panic and violence.

The Connecticut Historical Society is the state’s official historical society and one of the oldest in the nation.

CHS’s collection includes more than 4 million manuscripts, graphics, books, artifacts, and other historical materials.

The CHS collection, programs and exhibits help Connecticut residents connect with each other, have conversations that shape communities, and make informed decisions based on our past and present.

The Sherman Library lends passes that admit two adults and up to four children to the Connecticut Historical Society’s museum galleries in Hartford.

For more information and RSVP, email ablake@biblio.org.