Virtual Renaissance program slated

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer a virtual lecture on music and culture in Renaissance Europe June 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Gil Harel, musicologist and music theorist, will lead the lecture via Zoom.

Harel, assistant professor of Music, Naugatuck Valley Community College, will discuss the musical style of the renaissance, how it emerged, and how it was intertwined with the culture of an oft-romanticized era.

Through analyzing mass settings, madrigals, lute songs, and more, he will highlight how the music of the 16th century laid the foundation for modern harmony.

For more information and the link to view the program, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.