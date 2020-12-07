Virtual Clauses: Ho, ho ho to go, go go online for Christmas

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — In light of the virus, Santa Bill Wilson and Judi Broderick, aka Mrs. Claus, will be taking present requests and visit with children online this year.

People can send an email to bestemorclaus@aol.com to set up an online meeting. There is a small fee depending on the number of children and the time needed. Meetings can be done on Zoom for Facebook facetime and customized depending on children’s needs.

“Mrs. Claus could read a story,” Mrs. Claus said.

The Clauses and tots could also talk about the name of their Elf on the Shelf or pets. Families are invited to send information prior to the visit to make for a more meaningful conversation with the Clauses.

By using the online platforms, grandparents or other relatives join in the fun as well. This year, for example, the Clauses have signed up to work with military families which will allow families and their loved ones stationed overseas to all gather for some Santa time, the Beloit Daily News reported.

“We can sing a song, talk about what they are doing and what they got for Christmas last year,” Mrs. Claus said.

However, Mrs. Claus said: “We are not big on the naughty list. We like to emphasize the positive the children are doing. In these difficult times children are having to adjust to virtual learning and don’t see friends, and we are sympathetic to that.”

Santa said he likes to encourage children to do better in their virtual learning. Although virtual visits can be challenging, there are less children scared of Santa when he is on a computer screen.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus are well-equipped to meet with children after years of study on their roles. Santa also sports a natural white beard.

Bill Wilson attended Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan in 2011 and 2015. The couple attended St. Nicholas Institute in Lavonia, Michigan in 2013 and the International School for Santas and Mrs. Claus run by Tim Conahan based out of New York City in 2013; and the Christmas Performers Workshop in Minnesota in 2018.

The Clauses also are members of the St. Nicholas Society which requires one to be in character for more than seven years and to do charity work; the Secret Sleigh Project for homebound children; International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas; and other groups. They can also use some sign language.

Mrs. Claus runs Santa Nana’s Holiday University, originally launched by a friend who passed away from breast cancer.

During their ongoing education, the Clauses have studied the background of Santa, ethics, how to stay in character and how to build a back story.

Over the years, they have visited homes for veterans, made stops at Caritas food pantry, made hospital visits, saw people at assisting living facilities and in Alzheimer’s units.

“People that have Alzheimer’s have forgotten everything except Santa Claus,” Santa said.

One of the skills the Clauses learn in their ongoing education is how to draw people out and create a community of people who share thoughts and ideas together.

“It’s a continuous progression,” she said. “Obviously, it’s changing a lot this year now that we are doing virtual visits.”

Despite some safety precautions, Santa and Mrs. Claus said everything is on schedule this year for a safe delivery.

"The North Pole runs on the laughter of children and good deeds,” Mrs. Claus said.

And if someone is feeling a bit doubtful, Santa says: “You don’t have to believe in us, but we believe in you and you are going to do something amazing.”