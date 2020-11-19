Virginia lawyer charged with paying underage girls for sex

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia lawyer has been charged with sex trafficking of minors after authorities say he paid numerous underage high school girls for sex.

Charges were unsealed Thursday in federal court in Alexandria against Matthew Erausquin of Arlington.

According to a Fairfax County Police affidavit, the investigation began in May 2019 when a high school student reported to police that a man in his 40s had paid two victims $1,000 for a threesome.

The affidavit states that victims ages 16 and 17 from three local high schools engaged in commercial sexual activity with Erausquin.

He met some of his victims through a website called seekingarrangement.com that connects “sugar daddies” with “sugar babies.”

The girls represented that they were age 18 or older. But the affidavit states he had reason to know the girls were underage, including the fact that one still had braces on her teeth. In addition, the affidavit states he learned some of the girls' real ages after they turned 18 and was not surprised to learn they had been underage when they first engaged in sexual activity.

Court records do not list an attorney for Erausquin, who did not return a call and email Thursday seeking comment.