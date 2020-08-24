Virginia Tech has new rules for gatherings, mask wearing

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech has announced that it will take “swift action” against students who fail to follow new rules that restrict parties to no more than 15 people and require masks at such gatherings.

The Roanoke Times reports that the announcement was made Sunday.

Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs, wrote in a message to students that only some were "choosing to live by the health imperatives necessary. ”

He added that “it is now clear that this public health crisis will not be solved without clear and definitive boundaries that are enforced with swift and serious action.”

The school's COVID-19 dashboard showed that a total of 21 students and employees had tested positive since testing began Aug. 9. Eleven on-campus students were placed in quarantine.

Shushok said that failure to follow the new rules will result in immediate interim suspension and removal from campus housing.

Virginia Tech recently suspended seven students after local police alerted the university to large off-campus gatherings.