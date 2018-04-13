‘Violins of Hope’ to be screened at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a movie and live performance April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The JCC will screen “Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust,” a documentary featuring Israeli violinmaker Amnon Weinstein and his efforts to restore violins recovered from the Holocaust.

Some were played by Jewish prisoners in concentration camps; others belonged to the Klezmer musical culture, which was all but destroyed by the Nazis.

After the movie, Isaac H. Ohring will perform these tunes: “Off to the Catskills” into “Back to the Lower East Side,” “Yellow Ticket vig lid,” “Watch out for Sharks,” “Dancing on the Upper West Side,” “Off to Canada,” and “Chai.”

Tickets are $10 for members and students, and $15 for non-members.

For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050.