‘Violins of Hope’ to be screened at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a movie and live performance April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The JCC will screen “Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust,” a documentary featuring Israeli violinmaker Amnon Weinstein and his efforts to restore violins recovered from the Holocaust.

Some were played by Jewish prisoners in concentration camps; others belonged to the Klezmer musical culture, which was all but destroyed by the Nazis.

After the movie, Isaac H. Ohring will perform these tunes: “Off to the Catskills” into “Back to the Lower East Side,” “Yellow Ticket vig lid,” “Watch out for Sharks,” “Dancing on the Upper West Side,” “Off to Canada,” and “Chai.”

Alicia Svigals composed “Yellow Ticket vig lid” and the rest of the tunes are Ohring’s original compositions.

Ohring, a violinist and composer, began playing violin at the age of nine as part of the Meeting House Hill School Strings Program in New Fairfield.

He has studied classical violin with Alison Breisler Corigliano, Calvin Weirsma, Victoria Patterson, and Patti Kilroy.

In 2009, Ohring began taking lessons in Klezmer violin from Svigals.

Ohring holds a Bachelor of Music Performance degree in violin from Western Connecticut State University.

Through the years, Ohring has performed with a number of orchestras including the Danbury Summer Strings, the Danbury Preparatory String Orchestra (now Danbury Center Strings), and the Danbury Community Orchestra.

He is a member of the Western Connecticut State University Orchestra and the Danbury Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are $10 for members and students, and $15 for non-members.

For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050.