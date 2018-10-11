Vineyard to hold Wine & Cheese Market

Hopkins Vineyard in Warren will hold its ninth annual Wine & Cheese Market Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The rain or shine event at the Hopkins Road vineyard will feature local wines, award-winning farmstead and artisan cheeses, and specialty food producers from Connecticut.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample a wide variety of chocolates, jams, baked items, olive oils, honey, dips and more.

Chistie Caters Farm to Truck and Tilden Seafood food trucks will be on site, and live music by the Ed Canty Duo and Take 2 DJ will be offered.

Local artisans will feature handmade alpaca products, candles, glassware, jewelry, soaps, carved wood, and more.

Admission is $25 per person, at the door or at www.hopkinsvineyard.com.

Wine tasting, food samples, and music are included in the admission.

Additional wine is available by the glass or bottle.