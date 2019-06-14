Vineyard sets barrel tasting

Hopkins Vineyard in Warren will hold a BBQ barrel tasting for Father’s Day June 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

The event at the 25 Hopkins Road winery will feature barrel samplings, live music by Sweet Surrender from 2 to 5 p.m. and food to purchase from The Clambaking Company.

The menu will include burgers, skewers, pulled pork and lobster rolls; guests can also bring their own picnic food.

Admission is $12 per person.