Vineyard sets ‘Sip, Shop & Be Local’

Hopkins Vineyard in Warren will hold a “Sip, Shop & Be Local” event Nov. 9 from noon to 6 p.m.

The event at the Hopkins Road vineyard will feature local handmade crafts, featuring jewelry, pottery, candles, home goods, wood carvings, chocolates, desserts, glassware, woolen products, fresh bread and olive oil.

Special champagne and cupcake pairing and gift shop specials will also be offered.