Vineyard dinner to celebrate 40 years

Hopkins Vineyard in Warren will hold a wine dinner May 3 to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The dinner, which will take place at Hopkins Inn, will begin at 6:30 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and champagne on the front porch, followed by dinner with each course paired with Hopkins Vineyard wine.

The event at the 22 Hopkins Road restaurant will also feature music by guitarist Tom Scarola.

The vineyard is the oldest continually owned Farm Winery in Connecticut.

A vegetarian option is available upon request at the time of reservation.

The cost is $90 per person, with tax and gratuity included.

For more information and a detailed menu, visit www.hopkinsvineyard.com/events.