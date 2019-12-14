Village Green adorned with snowmen

Resident Timothy Donovan built the snowmen on the Village Green after the first snowfall of December. Donovan is shown above rolling a snowball to create an additional snowman Dec. 5.

The Greater New Milford area received its first substantial snowfall of the season earlier this month.

In the days that followed, snowmen started to appear on the Village Green.

By Dec. 5, more than a dozen snowmen were scattered along the historic Green and in front of New Milford Public Library.

The creator is resident Timothy Donovan who was spotted in the act of making the snowman Dec. 5.

“I was bored and wanted to have fun,” Donovan said of why he started the project.

“Driving up the Green yesterday afternoon, I noticed all the carefully sculptured snowmen,” wrote Sarah Carlson Parker on social media last Friday.

“I wish I had stopped to snap a picture. Such a beautiful site. Really made me smile,” she wrote.

“Thank you to those who took the time to make our Green even more beautiful and festive,” Parker wrote.