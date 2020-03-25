Village Green

Warren Registrar to open

The Warren Registrar of Voters office will be open May 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. to enroll new voters for the upcoming presidential primary on June 2. .

The Registrars will at this time hear requests from those removed from the voting rolls for adding their names back to the registry list.

For more information, contact Jon Garvey, Registrar of Voters, at registrars@warrenct.org 860-868-7881, ext. 109.

LEARNING

Safety courses to go online

Connecticut Security Guard Classes and Pistol Permit Classes Now Webinar !

In an effort to keep job opportunity training and firearm training for the public available during these trying times, HF LearnSafety Firearm & Security Training LLC in New Milford is bringing its programs to the community online.

“I want people to take classes safely, not in public groups like a number of companies are still doing,” said Herb Furhman, owner and instructor of HFLS.

Beginning in April, some classes will be solely online as a live webinar and others will have a secondary component when the pandemic is over and it is safe to work in person with students.

For the general public wanting pistol permits in Connecticut, New York, Florida and Utah, class will be in two parts: a one-day webinar for the academic portion followed by live familiarization and qualification training on a firing range when safe to do so.

The first pistol permit webinar class is scheduled for April 4 and the second webinar class is April 19.

May 2 and May 17 are to follow if the pandemic is still active. Private handgun, shotgun, rifle lessons and Red Cross first aid/CPR classes will return following the virus outbreak.

For job opportunity classes for security officers, the CT Security Guard Card one day webinar classes will be April 11 and 26.

These classes are only webinar based so people will be able to process their state license for employment following this training.

Armed Security classes have a two part process.

Bail Enforcement Agents will have similar classes for webinar only and web/live fire for the armed agents.

HF LearnSafety LLC plans to return to classroom and range days as full, one-day programs when the pandemic ends.

For more information, call 203-947-4327, email learnsafety@gmail.com or visit www.hflearnsafety.com.