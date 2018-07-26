Village Fair Days to open on Green

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its 51st annual Village Fair DaysFriday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day on the Village Green.

Offerings will include live entertainment, bingo, bouncy houses, a food court and almost 200 vendor and community booths.

An opening ceremony, featuring a ribbon cutting and the crowning of the king and queen, July 27 at 10 a.m.

The kids’ fun run will be held July 27 at 6 p.m.

Three races will be offered: for ages 4 and under, for ages 5 to 8, and for ages 9 to 12.

Registration will be held at the Chamber/Village Fair Days booth that day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The annual 8-Mile Road Race and 5K will be offered July 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Bingo with the Knights of Columbus July 27- 28 from noon to 10 p.m.; tours of town hall July 27-28 at 2:30 p.m.; a car show July 27 from 4 to 8 p.m.; an old-fashion pie-eating contest July 28; a touch a truck event July 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; a farmers market July 28 from 4 to 7 p.m.; and music by the Blue Yodels and The Drive-By Licks July 27 and Joe Coscina, and Ivan and Alex Antropov Band July 28.

In addition, performances by RecOn, Bucks Rock Creative & Performings Arts Camp, TheatreWorks Kids and Phys-Ed Health July 27 and by Bearclaw’s Academy of Music and Hong’s Olympic Taekwondo Academy July 28 are planned.Admission to the fair is free.

Handicapped parking will be available behind town hall at 10 Main St.

Pets are not permitted at the fair.