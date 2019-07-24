Village Fair Days to open Friday

Live entertainment, bingo, bouncy houses, a food court and more than 150 vendor and community booths, will be offered at the Village Fair Days Friday and Saturday.

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its 52nd annual Village Fair Days Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day on the Village Green (see schedule, Page S7).

Offerings will include live entertainment, bingo, bouncy houses, a food court and more than 150 vendor and community booths.

An opening ceremony, featuring a ribbon cutting and the crowning of the king and queen, Friday at 10 a.m.

The kids’ fun run will be held Friday at 6 p.m.

The annual 8-Mile Road Race and 5K will be offered Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

In addition, other highlights will include an Amber Alert Child Identification Program in the lower level of town hall, an old-fashioned pie-eating contest Saturday, and local bands both days.

A complete schedule will be announced next week.

Admission to the fair is free.

Handicapped parking will be available behind town hall at 10 Main St.

Pets are not permitted at the fair.