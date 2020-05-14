https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Village-Fair-Days-canceled-for-2020-15265961.php
Village Fair Days canceled for 2020
The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce has announced the cancellation of the 2020 New Milford Village Fair Days.
Board officials said much consideration was given to the safety and well-being of vendors, volunteers, and fair goers.
“Based on the current climate and future uncertainty we believe this is the most responsible option,” a statement from the Chamber said.
