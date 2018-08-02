Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Maddie Ritter, of Woodbury, shows her Powerpuff Girls ice cream bar to her mother, Alix.
Thomas Zindros hangs out the window of his ice cream truck at the fair.
Molly Ohman, 4, of New Milford, watches her mother Maggie, right, get a glitter tattoo by Lucy Sowerby, of New Milford.
Roscoe Corbett, of New York, and Stephanie Natale, of New Milford, wander through the Cruising Bank Street car show during the Village Fair Days on the green in New Milford on July 27.
Leah Cacace, 9, right, and Devon Luchsinger, 8, race for first place in the kids 5-to-8-year-old fun run during the event.
Felicia Michael and Bob Brophy, The Blue Yodels, perform.
Max Halberg, of New Milford, paints a turtle at the Paint a Ceramic Animal booth.
Jayden Tuttle, 11, of New York, looks at a car on display in the Cruising Bank Street car show.
Ashley Bramhall, 4, of New Milford, lead the 4 and under fun run from start to finish at the Village Fair Days, on the green in New Milford. Friday afternoon, July 27, 2018, in New Milford, Conn.The fair continues on Saturday. less
Village Fair Days, on the green in New Milford. Friday afternoon, July 27, 2018, in New Milford, Conn.The fair continues on Saturday.
The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce hosted its 51st annual Village Fair Days July 27-28 on the Village Green in New Milford. An opening ceremony, featuring a ribbon cutting and the crowning of the king and queen, kicked off festivities July 27. Other offerings featured at the two-day fair included live entertainment, bingo, bouncy houses, a food court and almost 200 vendor and community booths. In addition, a children’s fun run took place as well as the annual 8-Mile Road Race and 5K.