Village Crest recognized with award

Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford has announced it is the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2019 Customer Experience Award.

The center, a provider of short-term rehabilitation, long-term care and memory care, qualified for the award in the categories of laundry service and nursing care.

“We are very proud of these centers for receiving this recognition from our patients, residents, and their families,” stated Marvin Ostreicher, president of National Health Care Associates.

“Our number one priority each day is the wellness and satisfaction of our patients and residents,” Ostreicher said. “The four pillars of our mission statement are simply; Kindness, compassion, service and excellence. These centers clearly exemplify our mission.”

Throughout its 11-year history of serving the community, Village Crest has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met.

Over the course of 2018, a sampling of Village Crest’s customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate the center in specific categories.

Every month, Village Crest has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the patient and family needs and make improvements when necessary.

By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award, Village Crest has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15 percent of the nation across a 12-month average.

Clients have the opportunity to achieve this Best in Class distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to accurately reflect each patient’s experience.