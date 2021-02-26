Village Crest Center in New Milford gets five-star rating

Village Crest Center Photo / Contributed Photo

NEW MILFORD — Village Crest Center for Health and Rehabilitation, an affiliate of National Health Care Associates (NHCA), has achieved a Five-Star Overall rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) — the highest possible designation under the federal rating system.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this exceptional recognition,” said Marvin Ostreicher, president of NHCA. “Our teams continuously strive to deliver the best in care and service to our residents and families every day. This achievement is a testament to their outstanding efforts.”