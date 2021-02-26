Skip to main content
Village Crest Center in New Milford gets five-star rating

Interior scene from Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford.

Village Crest Center Photo / Contributed Photo

NEW MILFORD — Village Crest Center for Health and Rehabilitation, an affiliate of National Health Care Associates (NHCA), has achieved a Five-Star Overall rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) — the highest possible designation under the federal rating system.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this exceptional recognition,” said Marvin Ostreicher, president of NHCA. “Our teams continuously strive to deliver the best in care and service to our residents and families every day. This achievement is a testament to their outstanding efforts.”

The CMS rating system was designed to empower consumers, families, and caregivers to make the best choice in a skilled nursing facility, an announcement said. A skilled nursing facility’s performance is rated based on health inspections, staffing, and resident care measures (each ranging from one to five stars). The overall rating is calculated by combining each of the three component star ratings.

“I am both honored and proud to work with such a compassionate and devoted team at Village Crest. Our staff is committed to the company’s mission of kindness, compassion, service and excellence. The Five Star Recognition reflects our dedication to providing quality care to all of our residents.” administrator, Erin Healy said.

For more information, visit VillageCrestRehab.com. More information about NHCA can be found at NHCA.com.