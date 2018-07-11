Vigil planned for slain Department of Public Safety worker

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont community is holding a vigil for a state Department of Public Safety employee who was killed by her former boyfriend.

Friends of 29-year-old Courtney Gaboriault are holding the vigil at the Barre City Hall Park Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. Her family is seeking donations to the Humane Society and Make-A-Wish Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Police say Gaboriault's former boyfriend, 30-year-old Luke Lacroix, shot her multiple times outside her Barre apartment July 4. Lacroix was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gaboriault is the fourth woman to be killed by a partner or ex-partner in Vermont this year.

Commissioner of Public Safety Thomas Anderson said after Gaboriault's death that domestic violence victims "need our full support and understanding."