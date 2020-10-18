Video shows foot chase before Los Angeles deputy shoots man

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Home surveillance video shows the moments before a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who officials say was armed with a handgun.

Footage aired Sunday by ABC 7 shows a man sprinting through a backyard in Willowbrook, south of downtown Los Angeles.

The man runs by a child in the yard and rounds a corner. Moments later two adults grab the child and move out of view before a deputy runs into the yard.

The video shows the deputy pointing his gun at the suspect, who's out of view.

The man was identified by family and neighbors as 35-year-old Fred Williams. He died at the scene Friday night, sheriff's officials said. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered by investigators, officials said.

Deputies were on patrol late Friday when they saw a man holding a gun while standing in a large group of people at a park, the sheriff's department said.

The man ran away and deputies chased him.

“A policeman started running on foot after Fred, and seconds later, Fred disappeared around a corner,” Lisa Smith, who was in the park, told the Los Angeles Times. “Then I heard four shots. Pop, pop, pop, pop.”

According to detectives, Williams pointed a gun at the pursuing deputy before he was shot. The shooting is under investigation.

A large crowd of people gathered in the neighborhood on Saturday to remember Williams.

The shooting happened the night after two teenage boys were shot and killed nearby while driving down a street in search of an address, according to the sheriff’s department.

The victims were among five teens in the car when an assailant approached them and opened fire, authorities said.

The victims were identified by family members as Millyon Colquitt, 16, and Jamele Hill, 17, the Times reported. Colquitt was an 11th grader at Centennial High School, and Hill was a senior at Gardena High School, according to the newspaper.