Video shows car swerve into Trump protesters in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A driver swerved into a small crowd of people protesting President Donald Trump's visit in California on Monday, knocking some to the ground.

Video from KCRA-TV in Sacramento showed a group of protesters approach a car near McClellan Air Force Base on Monday, where Trump was receiving a briefing from state officials on the wildfires burning throughout the state.

The slowly moving car swerved to the right and knocked a few people to the ground before driving away. KCRA reported that at least two people appeared injured. One was treated by fellow protesters and another was taken away in an ambulance.

About an hour earlier, footage showed protesters blocking a red truck at an intersection, which then moved slowly through an intersection, brushing some people before it drove away.