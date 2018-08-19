Video shows California police car strike teen on sidewalk

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A police video from Sacramento shows a swerving police cruiser striking a 16-year-old boy on a sidewalk, sending him into the air and onto the hood of the car.

The Sacramento Bee reports the teen was being chased by officers who stopped him for not having a forward-facing light on his bike. The video released Friday is from an incident July 22 that prompted an outcry in the community.

In bodycam footage from the officer driving, the car veers across a lane, hits the boy on the sidewalk and comes to a stop in the front yard of a home. The teen's injuries were not life-threatening.

It's unclear whether the officer hit the boy intentionally.

Sgt. Vance Chandler says officers are not trained to collide with a suspect. He says the officer driving the car has undergone additional training.

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com