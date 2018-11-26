Politicians call for gas execs to resign after disaster

As her mother Rosaly wipes away a tear, Lucianny Rondon, sister of Leonel Rondon, the young man killed in the Sept. 13, 2018, Merrimack Valley gas explosions, pauses while making a statement during a hearing on gas pipeline safety in the Merrimack Valley Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Lawrence, Mass.

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — The sister of the teenager who died in September's natural gas explosions in Massachusetts has told a U.S. Senate committee her family is seeking justice.

Lucianny Rondon, the sister of 18-year-old Leonel Rondon, tearfully said Monday at the special session in Lawrence that the family won't let her brother's death "be without meaning."

Leonel Rondon was killed when a chimney toppled by the explosions landed on his vehicle.

Congress members also called for executives at the utility company to blame to step down as they directed sharp questions to company officials and regulators.

And Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera suggested Columbia Gas should not be allowed to operate in Massachusetts.

The Sept. 13 disaster injured about two dozen people, damaged more than 100 structures and left thousands without natural gas service.