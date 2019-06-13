Veto of Medicaid rate increase for this year sustained

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Addiction treatment and mental health care providers won't be getting an immediate boost in Medicaid reimbursement rates after the Senate failed to override a veto by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

Sununu vetoed a bill last week that would have provided $3 million for rate increases for the fiscal year that ends June 30, saying it didn't make sense given that is only a few weeks away. But the bill also included language allowing the money to be carried over into the future, as well as $450,000 for emergency shelter services for those with substance use disorder.

The Senate had passed the bill unanimously in February, but on Thursday, only the 14 Democrats voted in favor of overriding the veto, falling short of the necessary two-thirds majority.