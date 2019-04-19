Veterans’ sessions offered at town hall

The next monthly meeting of the veterans service officer, Peter DiMaria, will be held April 24 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Roger Sherman Town Hall in New Milford.

Meetings will be held the fourth Wednesday of each month in the room across from the mayor’s office.

Information and assistance on veterans benefits will be available.

For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.