Veterans’ names sought for banner project

In honor of the National Society of the Children of the American Revolution’s 125th anniversary, I am seeking the names and photographs of New Milford veterans.

My goal is to created 50 double-sided banners that will be hung on the lamp post to honor 100 New Milford current and past veterans on Veterans Day.

The purpose of this project is to honor and recognize the men and women of New Milford who have defended our country in time of peace and war.

The NSCAR is the nation’s oldest, largest, patriotic youth organization and offers membership to anyone under the age of 22, lineally descended from someone who rendered material aid to the cause of American Independence as a soldier, sailor, civil officer, or recognized patriot in of the several Colonies or States, or the United States. N.S.C.A.R activities focus on patriotism service and education of our American heritage.

This Hometown Heroes banner project fits perfectly into CAR’s objectives. Whether it’s in appreciation of active service or honoring fallen heroes, these banners are a special way to recognize veterans commitment to our country.

I am seeking veterans who live(d) or work(ed) in New Milford to submit their information and photo on a first-come, first-served basis.

If a veteran or veteran’s family is interested in honoring their loved one, please mail or email a high-resolution copy of the veteran’s photograph with name, rank, branch and dates of service in which they served by Aug. 1 to either 65 Tanguay Road, Kent, CT 06757 or hcrkhf@aol.com.

All names will be vetted by VFW Post 1672 and American Legion Post 31.

Thanks to the generosity of the CSCAR, the Roger Sherman Chapter NSDAR and the Karlson Family Foundation, there is no cost to the veterans or the veterans’ families. While I wish I could accommodate all veterans, please note that only a limited number banners will be created.

This project would not have been possible without the support and guidance of James Delancy, Jeffrey McBreairty, Jennie May Rehnberg, CSCAR Senior State President, Bonnie Butler, Regent Roger Sherman Chapter, NSDAR, the CSCAR, the Charles Merriman Society CAR, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass and the Karlson Family Foundation.

With respect, honor and gratitude, thank you, veterans.

Alexis Delmore

State President

Connecticut Society of the Children of the American Revolution