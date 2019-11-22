  • George Schneider proudly shows off a model airplane that is a replica of the plane he flew in while in service during a Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Crest Center for Health &amp; Rehabilitation. Photo: Courtesy Of Village Crest Center For Health & Rehabilitation / The News-Times Contributed

    George Schneider proudly shows off a model airplane that is a replica of the plane he flew in while in service during a Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation.

    George Schneider proudly shows off a model airplane that is a replica of the plane he flew in while in service during a Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation.

    Photo: Courtesy Of Village Crest Center For Health & Rehabilitation
Photo: Courtesy Of Village Crest Center For Health & Rehabilitation
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

George Schneider proudly shows off a model airplane that is a replica of the plane he flew in while in service during a Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation.

George Schneider proudly shows off a model airplane that is a replica of the plane he flew in while in service during a Veterans Day ceremony held at Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation.

Photo: Courtesy Of Village Crest Center For Health & Rehabilitation

Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford recently honored its residents who are veterans in a special ceremony held on Veterans Day.