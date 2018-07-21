Veteran's family sues Illinois over Legionnaires' outbreak

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of another veteran who died after contracting Legionnaires' disease at an Illinois veterans' home is suing the state for negligence.

WBEZ reports it's the 12th lawsuit to arise from a series of Legionnaires' outbreaks at the Quincy Veterans Home. The disease has been linked to 14 deaths at the home since 2015.

Valdemar "Roy" Dehn was an 88-year-old Koren War veteran who died in October. Matthew Dehn says his father wasn't told about the 2015 fatal outbreak when he moved into the home in April 2016.

The former state Veterans Affairs director told WBEZ in December that Legionnaires played no role in Dehn's death. But the Adams County coroner said his cause of death was bronchopneumonia due to Legionnaires'.

Gov. Bruce Rauner's office didn't respond to a request for comment.

