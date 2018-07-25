Veteran employee to lead New Mexico wildlife agency

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A veteran employee of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has been named as the agency's new director.

The state Game Commission announced the appointment of Michael Sloane on Tuesday.

Sloane has worked for the agency for more than two decades. He began his career in 1994 as a wildlife culturist at a hatchery in Pecos and went on to become chief of fisheries.

Sloane will manage more than 300 employees and an annual budget of more than $39 million.

Sloane was among five candidates considered after a nationwide search. The others included assistant director Christopher Chadwick; Michael Perry of the State Land Office; federal wildlife biologist Daryl Ratajczak; and Matthias Sayer, deputy cabinet secretary for the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.