Vernal pools program on tap

Steep Rock Association in Washington will hold a “Vernal Pools and their Woodland Wonders: A Family-Friendly Adventure” event April 28 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Vernal pools are woodland depressions that seasonally hold water and create a short-lived nursery room for frogs and salamanders. Many species are entirely dependent on these unique watery worlds.

Attendees, who should bring a rain jacket and waterproof boots, are asked to meet at the Hidden Valley Preserve’s secondary parking area on Sabbaday Lane near the junction with Route 109

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-9131.