Vermont to honor late National Guard general at cemetery

RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is going to recognize the service and commitment of the late National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael Heston with a Memorial Walkway at the veterans' cemetery in Randolph.

A ceremony to dedicate the walkway is planned for Sept. 7 at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The guard says that Heston, a former assistant adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard who died last November at age 58, was instrumental in helping to expand the veterans' cemetery.

The new walkway connects the Circle of Flags, the Global War on Terror Memorial, and the new Public Information Center

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.